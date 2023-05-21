Look Back ... to too much heat for school, 1998

May 21, 1948, in The Star: Boy Scout Troop 15, led for the past 26 years by “Cap” Ezell, received its 26th annual Troop Charter last night at the Court of Honor held at the Calhoun County Court House. Troy Mintz presided in the absence of Rayburn J. Fisher. Also this date: Anti-segregation proposals were labeled as “immoral, impractical and illegal” during an address last night by Circuit Solicitor Joseph J. Cockrell to the Calhoun County Bar Association. Mr. Cockrell based his “immoral” charge on Biblical history, declaring that it had been ordained that there be segregation between the white and black races.
May 21, 1998, in The Star: When Anniston High School Interim Principal Denny Bailey walked into his school yesterday morning, he knew he would have to close it down. The air-conditioning system had been failing for days. The school had been uncomfortable and tempers had been short. But now, after days of unbroken summer-like temperatures, the heat buildup in the high school building was past bearing.