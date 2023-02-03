Look Back ... to too many two-cent envelopes, 1948

Feb. 3, 1948, in The Star: Anniston Post Office was all gummed up today. Faced with a paper shortage and an even more drastic shortage of stamped envelopes, Postmaster Paul Anderson unearthed 5,500 envelopes stamped with two cents postage and postal employees are spending spare minutes pasting one-cent stamps on them so they can be sold. The entire group includes a number of assorted sizes of envelopes, some dating back before 1934. When the two-cent mailing rate was discontinued in 1942, the post office was left with a quantity of stamped envelopes.
Feb. 3, 1998, in The Star: Calhoun County’s elected leaders agreed in principle yesterday to divide the governance of Fort McClellan’s property between the Calhoun County Commission and the city of Anniston. By a vote of 15-2, the Council of Elected Leaders adopted a seven-point outline put forth by state Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks. Legislators will now draft and circulate a bill to nail down the details, which remain in dispute. Basically, the county commission would own the property and be designated the “parent” government partner for the development commission, while Anniston would provide city services and zoning consistent with the reuse plan.