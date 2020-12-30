Look Back ... to three new swimming pools planned for Anniston, 1945

Dec. 30, 1945, in The Star: Major postwar construction projects the city of Anniston is anticipating in the coming year include three new swimming pools and, to be located near the new hospital, a $200,000 medical arts building, “air-conditioned and ultra-modern.” Mayor J. F. King said it would probably be started early in the new year. Also expected is a swimming pool for Anniston’s black residents; excavation has already started for that near the USO building on West 14th Street. Proposed sites for the other two pools are on city property at 22nd and Noble and at Ninth and Keith. Also this date: Offices of the Veterans’ Administration destroyed when fire razed the Commercial National Bank building on Christmas Day will be located on the third floor of the Boozer Building at 13th and Moore. The veterans offices will be those of Probate Judge S. E. Boozer himself, who is generously giving up his professional quarters to allow for this essential function. The VA office will be located in the Boozer Building until such time that a more central location can be obtained. [The Boozer Building was a massive old stone and brick edifice that in modern times was torn down to make way for the Justin Sollohub Justice Center.]
Dec. 30, 1995, in The Star: Although “watch night” church services to observe the arrival of the new year are not held as commonly as they once were, a few local churches are keeping the tradition alive. Dailey Street Baptist Church in Piedmont will include singing and preaching by three different ministers. A similar program will take place at Morrisville Baptist Church in Anniston.