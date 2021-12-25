Look Back ... to those working on Christmas Day, 1996

Dec. 25, 1946, in The Star: No newspaper was published for this date on account of the holiday.
Dec. 25, 1996, in The Star: Taking a look at those who have to work on Christmas day, a Star writer found that Tracy Cosper will be giving a little last-minute fill-in help to Santa Claus. She and three of her colleagues are the only area postal workers assigned to work Christmas Day. They will carry out the U.S. Postal Service’s promise to deliver last-minute Express Mail packages in time for Christmas. Meanwhile, Judy Smith of Anniston will spend Christmas Day tending the boarders and sick pets at Cheaha Animal Hospital. It’s her side job, perhaps a welcome change from her primary duties as personnel director at Wakefield’s. Anniston Chevron at 15th and Quintard will also be open for business, said manager Debra Adams, who noted that the station’s wrecker service will be available to anyone inconvenienced by a breakdown.