Look Back ... to thin assurance from Ike, 1947

April 11, 1947, in The Star: There won’t be an Alabama-Auburn football game this season. That’s because two years ago the University of Alabama board of trustees voted against resuming athletic relations on grounds that doing so “would not promote the best interest of the two institutions.” Auburn coach Carl Voyles had asked Alabama athletics director Frank Thomas recently whether anything was different and he learned from Thomas that it was not. Hence, no game. Also this date: Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower yesterday told the Military Affairs Committee of the Anniston Chamber of Commerce that if something can yet be found to put in place at Fort McClellan that will be useful to the Army, it will be done. So far, however, he told the committee, nothing has been found that will permit including the famed infantry training center in the Army’s plans for the future. Consequently, “inactive” status will commence June 30. While the fort is a “jewel” among Army installations, the general said, “sometimes jewels must go when bread and meat are necessary.”
April 11, 1997, in The Star: Johnston Elementary School will remain open at least one more year, Anniston schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Goodwin said yesterday. “It needs to be closed, but we can’t close it in a haphazard way. It takes planning … we need time to plan,” Goodwin said following a board meeting. Also this date: In a few years, Alabama high school stuns will have to pass a much harder graduation exam than they do now. Students currently must pass an 8th-grade-level to graduate, but under new standards approved this week by the State Board of Education, students will have to pass an 11th-grade-level test. Students who don’t measure up the first time will get a second chance in their senior year.