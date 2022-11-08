 Skip to main content
Look Back ... to the winner of the 1997 Clay Bowl

vault1918

As the very end of World War One approached, there was a kerfuffle that erupted when it was thought by some that the wire service United Press had jumped the gun in announcing that an armistice had been / would be signed. As it turns out, it had not, and all was well.

Nov. 8, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.

Nov. 8, 1997, in The Star: What many are calling the biggest turnout in the history of the “Clay Bowl” witnessed last night the 2A top-ranked Clay County Panthers build their state-record winning streak to 54 games with a 10-7 victory over No. 2 Lineville. It was a thrilling battle that had fans in the overflowing stadium on the feet cheering, stomping and crying. The final score wasn’t settled until the game had less than a minute to go. Also this date: Drivers in Anniston late tonight will be able to usher in the new two-way traffic on the downtown sections of 10th and 11th streets as city workers will unveil the two-way traffic signs after traffic subsides this evening, around 8:30 to 9 p.m., according to Dale Garrett of the public works department.