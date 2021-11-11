Look Back ... to the well-lived life of Dr. Houston Cole, 1996

Nov. 11, 1946, in The Star: Celebrating Armistice Day today, the anniversary of the ending of World War I, Anniston paid tribute to the heroic dead of World Wars I and II. The Anniston American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts were participants in various programs to help the public remember these men and women. Said W. Garvin Mange, post commander of the George N. Meredith VFW Post No. 924, “We cannot forget war today, for it is too close behind us and the threat of future strife is too real to be ignored. Weary as we are of the world’s struggles and problems, we can find no rest from them on November 11, 1946.” Also this date: Carnegie Library’s expansion program and an estimated budget for fiscal year 1947-48 were presented to Mayor E. D. Banks at a meeting of the library board. Painting the interior and improving the grounds are part of the renovation. It was noted that the library falls 21,046 volumes short of filling the quota of books as set by the American Library Association. This library should have 51,000 volumes but it has only 30,000. On the rolls are 5,400 adult borrowers and 5,300 juvenile borrowers. Additionally: In the wake of Alabama’s passage of a black voter restriction amendment (proponents had explicitly stated the measure’s purpose was to prevent black Alabamians from registering in overwhelming numbers), outgoing Gov. Chauncey Sparks said that “absolute segregation” is the “first essential of a workable racial society.” Replying to a list of questions submitted by the Associated Press, Gov. Sparks contended that a sudden surge of black residents voting would have set up a black party against a white party with “each seeking to attain advantage through numerical strength or suppression of the other.”
Nov. 11, 1996, in The Star: With about a week to go before a no-pass, no-play rule takes effect in Anniston, the Bulldog football team is putting studies ahead of practice. Team members are going to tutoring sessions after school before they hit the practice field. The incentive is real: Once the policy takes effect, it will bar students who have any grades below a C from participating in extracurricular activities. During the first six-week grading period, 62 percent of the Anniston High School student body – 527 of 843 students – got at least one grade below C on their report cards. Also this date: Funeral services will be Nov. 13 at First United Methodist Church of Jacksonville for Dr. Houston Cole, president of Jacksonville State University for nearly 30 years, from 1942-1970. He died this morning in Jacksonville, nearly 97 years old. By all accounts brilliant and charming – he had a knack for prying loose more money for his school than Alabama legislators had intended to give – Dr. Cole founded the university’s International House and presided over an unprecedented increase in enrollment and campus size.