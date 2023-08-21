Look Back ... to the volunteer spirit of Maude Hurst

Aug. 21, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Aug. 21, 1998, in The Star: In one of his warm and insightful personality profiles, Star Associate Editor Basil Penny tells us of the miraculous remission of cancer which blessed Maude Hurst of Oak Grove nearly 30 years ago. Ever since then she has maintained her schedule of volunteer visitation at the Lineville Nursing Facility, where she drops in on the residents every Friday, taking gifts and words of cheer. That’s been her routine since the home opened in 1958, except for the year 1969 when she had to recover from cancer. Mrs. Hurst’s steadfast allegiance to her friends at the home earned her a “Volunteer of the Year” award from the Alabama Nursing Home Association earlier this summer. Her volunteer spirit also takes her to Clay County Hospital in Ashland, where as president of the hospital auxiliary, she directs the volunteer work of around 40 Pink Ladies. Also this date: Rob Richardson, 31, executive director of the Fort McClellan Development Commission and Collins Wynn, the deputy director, said yesterday that they will leave their posts by the end of the month. The announcement comes while the reuse effort is engulfed in conflict over who will govern the fort. Many civic leaders greeted it as a major blow.