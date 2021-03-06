Look Back … to the Teen-Canteen finding a new home, 1946

March 6, 1946, in The Star: The Teen-Canteen has been politely told it needs to vacate the space it uses on the top floor of the Radio Building, but the Calhoun County Commission has come to its rescue. The commission yesterday voted to grant the youth organization the use of the upper floor of the County Garage at 1216 Court Street for 12 months starting March 1. Commissioners said they wouldn’t have ever authorized renting the space to anyone else, but was glad to let the Canteen use it because it’s a useful group led by responsible adults and young people. Organized in the summer of 1944, Teen-Canteen is now an agency of the Community Chest. Also this date: In the Calhoun County American Legion Oratorical Contest last night, Frances McAbee of Piedmont High School won first place and Patricia Hefferman of Jacksonville High School won second place.
March 6, 1996, in The Star: After loud public outcry over the elimination of Anniston’s recycling program last fall, the Anniston City Council agreed to reconsider the idea, then conducted a poll which attracted only 516 responses, although more than half favored curbside recycling. Still, council members don’t see an overwhelming groundswell of support for the idea, so yesterday they voted to take the city out of any sort of recycling plan — even though it was to be paid for only by the people who participated. Also this date: At the same Anniston City Council meeting, Mayor David Dethrage explained to members why he is no longer interested in pursuing the old Johnston Elementary School building on Leighton Avenue as a new City Hall. Apparently that was an idea for a while, but now it’s not.