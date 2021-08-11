Look Back ... to the talented Mr. Lasday, 1946

Aug. 11, 1946, in The Star: Don Lasday, age 17, talented son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph H. Lasday of Anniston, has returned from Lafayette, La., where he won highest scholarship honors in a music clinic held there by the Southwestern Institute of Louisiana. Don was awarded the position of solo clarinetist. Don, a natural musician who has not had more than 10 lessons in his life, graduated from Anniston High School in June and while a senior composed “Clarinet Adventure,” arranged for the band in which he played, the Rhythm-airs. Don has played by ear since he was eight years old, practicing sometimes five or six hours a day. Also this date: Oxford residents are reported to be very enthusiastic about the reconditioning of the city streets, which are receiving a new covering of blacktop. Oxford is one of the few towns in the state which has its streets in such good condition.
Aug. 11, 1996, in The Star: A French woman, Odette Michel Coulture, is one of 250 alumni of Jacksonville State University’s International House who have returned to the campus from their homes around the world this weekend to celebrate the IH 50th anniversary. Ms. Coulture was 20 years old in 1946 when she participated in the program. Also this date: A new college athletic conference to be known as the Big 12 makes its debut this month, featuring its flagship school, the University of Nebraska, occupying the lead spot in two preseason college football polls. (The Big 12 is the “marriage” of the Big Eight conference and four teams from the Southwest Conference.) Far behind in the AP football rankings, in descending order, are Tennessee, Florida State, Florida, and Colorado. Alabama and Auburn, which had only 8-win seasons last year, are ranked No. 15 and No. 17, respectively.