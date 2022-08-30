Look Back ... to the start of the DuBose era at UA, 1997

Aug. 30, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Aug. 30, 1997, in The Star: Anniston City Councilman James Montgomery wants the council to lift a three-month moratorium on board appointments so that he may nominate a resident of his ward to the RMC board of directors. It appears he’ll have the consensus he needs next month. The board currently includes five members from Anniston’s Ward 4 — generally, the east side — one from Ward 3 and one from Ward 1. Also this date: Mike Dubose realizes that his debut today as the Crimson Tide’s 23rd football coach will be filled with anxiety and symbolism. “Hopefully, the players understand that sometimes they’ll have to overcome their coach. This will be one of those times,” said DuBose, 44. Houston is the lucky opponent.