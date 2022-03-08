Look Back ... to the start of a community newspaper, 1997

March 8, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
March 8, 1997, in The Star: Six months ago, Wanda Hall began spreading good news her own way. She started what has grown into a family business — The Redeemer, a newspaper devoted to events in Anniston’s Black community. She hopes that what began as a hobby in her home can one day turn into a weekly publication that focuses on more than religion. For now, the driving force behind The Redeemer is church news: teas, gospel singings, prayer requests and visiting evangelists. Also Mrs. Hall and her co-editor, Catrenna Dawson, generally write inspirational messages about blessings in life. Also this date: The congregation of Church of the Covenant, Presbyterian USA, at 401 East Lenlock Lane, installed the Rev. Monty Clendenin as pastor on Feb. 15. Clendenin previously served six years as the associate minister of First Presbyterian Church in Anniston.