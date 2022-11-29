Look Back ... to The Star's spot at the Newseum

Nov. 29, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Nov. 29, 1997, in The Star: A new attraction for news hounds opened earlier this year just outside Washington, D.C., and The Anniston Star plays a modest role in its presentation. Called the Newseum, the world’s only interactive news museum, it has a daily exhibition of fresh newspaper pages, sample Page Ones from every state in the union and from all over the world. The Star sends its front page each day via email, then it’s printed at 130 percent of its normal size on a giant ink-jet printer. “Anyone from Alabama would feel proud to walk into a Washington exhibit hall as I did last week and see the front page of our hometown newspaper hanging on the wall like a Rembrandt,” said Star executive editor Chris Waddle, who was in Washington for a conference. The 72,000-square-foot Newseum is operated by the Freedom Forum, a nonpartisan foundation dedicated to preserving a free press and other rights guaranteed under the First Amendment. Also this date: After decades of gearing defense planning toward the threat of large-scale war abroad, the Pentagon should focus more on the risk of biological or other unconventional attacks on America itself, a congressionally chartered panel has concluded. The panel is looking to facilities such as the anti-terrorism training center planned for Fort McClellan as crucial to the nation’s future defense. The panel uses the phrase “defense of the homeland” to get its point across.