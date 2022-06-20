Look Back … to The Star’s sponsorship of a marbles tournament, 1947

June 20, 1947, in The Star: Elimination rounds of the Anniston Star Marble Tournament will begin Monday morning at 9 o’clock at four of the city’s playgrounds. All Anniston children ages 11 and younger are eligible to compete and entry regulations have been eased to allow contestants to register at a playground on the day of the event. (Previously it had been requested that children mail entry forms to the Marble Tournament Editor at The Star.) All marbles will be furnished by The Anniston Star with the exception of personal “taws” or “shooters” which will have to be furnished by the entrants. In each game, the first contestant to knock seven of the 13 marbles out of the ring will be the winner.
June 20, 1997, in The Star: Anniston police Officer Nigel Raines was off duty a few days ago, shopping for eyeglasses at the Galleria in Birmingham, when he suddenly became aware of a woman screaming that someone had snatched her purse. Raines left his wife behind and began chasing the fleeing suspect, who nearly jumped a fence before the off-duty officer got to him. He held the man until Hoover police arrived and arrested him. And thanks to him, the victim, a visitor from Pennsylvania, got all her money, credit cards and airline tickets back. The Hoover police chief said he plans to send Officer Raines a formal letter of thanks. “It’s all in a day’s work,” Raines said modestly.