Look Back ... to the South's first Air Scout Aces, 1947

June 30, 1947, in The Star: The first Air Scouts in the South to attain the rank of Air Scout Ace qualified at a Board of Review for Negro Air Scout Squadron 308 here. The new Aces are Hugh Fears, Fred Gunn and James Tinsley Jr. The rank of Air Scout Ace is the highest rank which can be obtained in Air Scouting and has the same rating as that of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scout program. Both of these ranks are awarded by the National Council of the Boy Scouts of America. These boys are the first of either race to attain “Ace” designation in Region 5 [several Southern states]. Also this date: The city of Anniston has four new public swimming pools and tomorrow afternoon three of them will unofficially open for the season: Ninth Street, 22nd Street and Carver Community Center. The Oxanna pool, in south Anniston, will open within the next few days, just as soon as the bathhouse is ready. The main pool at Zinn Park has been open for several weeks. Lifeguards at the pools are certified via Red Cross examination; they include Wilks Robinson, Ross C. Brackney, Gene Mitchell and Roy Ford. Additionally: From a regular column, “Soil Conservation News,” comes this gem: “Russell Clark of Macon Quarters community has an excellent stand of kudzu from the kudzu seed he planted around the last of May. Mr. Clark plans to hoe the kudzu as soon as the moisture conditions will permit to eliminate the weeds and give the kudzu a better chance to survive.”
June 30, 1997, in The Star: Although area officials expect a significant bounce in the economy during the process of building and operating the chemical weapons incinerator, they don’t want to rely on an operation that will be gone in 10 years. But while it’s here, the incinerator will have an economic effect. For example, between $200 million and $250 million will be spent in the next three years just on its construction. Alabama companies could be awarded up to 38 percent of the construction total.