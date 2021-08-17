Look Back ... to the Soup Bowl back from the brink of closure, 1996

Aug. 17, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Aug. 17, 1996, in The Star: During a recent budget meeting, Anniston Mayor David Dethrage said the city might offer to sell the 4.5-acre Tyler Tennis Center on 8th Street to the county to be used for a new public health department building. The potential site is just a couple of blocks away from the department’s current offices. The Calhoun County Commission has until Nov. 15 to find a suitable location for a new health department building or risk losing $2 million in state money for the project. Also this date: The Anniston Soup Bowl, which operates on an annual budget of about $55,000, lost almost about $3,000 worth of donations from area churches during the past year. Donations from private individuals slacked off too — in both cases, officials surmise, because people were under the mistaken impression the Soup Bowl was tied to the financially troubled Community Action Agency. But since publicity about the soup kitchen’s financial problems have emerged, donations have begun rolling in, and there is no longer an immediate danger of Soup Bowl closing its doors. Around 600 area residents rely on the Soup Bowl for their noon meal five days a week.