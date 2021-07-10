Look Back ... to the sale of a major home-grown industry, 1996

July 10, 1946, in The Star: The Anniston City Commission yesterday passed a resolution stating that current city officials are taking no public stance for or against the legalized sale of alcoholic beverages in Anniston. The question is a hot topic these days, given that a wet-dry question will be put before voters across Calhoun County on July 23. The commission is already on record for the measures it will take for the control of liquor sales in Anniston if the voters say yes: Sale of whiskey would be in state stores only, beer could be sold only by “reputable establishments,” and there’ll be no drinking of alcoholic beverages at any public place.
July 10, 1996, in The Star: The Calhoun County school board hired new principals for Bynum Elementary, Saks Elementary and Saks High schools yesterday. At Bynum, sixth-grade teacher Kenneth Gover will serve as the school’s part-time principal, replacing Thomas McKleroy. At Saks Elementary School, former assistant principal Jeff D. Winn will be principal, succeeding Huey Brown, who has retired. At Saks High School, Frank G. Smith, formerly principal at Albertville High School and Gadsden High School, succeeds Ed Henderson, who has been transferred to lead the county system’s expanded alternative school. Also this date: Calhoun County’s largest locally owned company isn’t locally owned anymore. Following months of secret negotiations, Anniston’s Tape-Craft Corp. was sold yesterday to the YKK Corp. of America, a wholly owned subsidiary of the YKK Corp. of Kurobe, Japan. The purchase price wasn’t disclosed. Tape-Craft, which manufactures book bindings and straps, was Calhoun County’s largest locally owned company in terms of how many people it employed: approximately 310, with an annual payroll of $4.3 million. Its plant is located off Alabama 202 west of Anniston. Additionally: Cheaha State Park will eventually benefit from $5.5 million worth of improvements, thanks to approval yesterday by a committee of legislators of $60 million to be spent at all state parks during the next six years. Happily, Cheaha is near the top of the allocation list. Its water system is said to be in dire need of improvement.