Look Back ... to the rural popularity of electricity, 1946

Jan. 27, 1946, in The Star: In the Calhoun County Agent’s weekly column, assistant agent A. A. Fleming writes that 77 rural Calhoun County families recently added electricity to their homes. Fifty-five houses in the Nance’s Creek community are now receiving electricity from a new line and 22 families on the Weaver-Gadsden Highway are enjoying the convenience, too. Mr. and Mrs. D. K. Upshaw of Route 1, Jacksonville, are among the new customers on the Nance’s Creek line. Their young son, Ronald, a member of the White Plains Junior 4-H Club, reports, “We have a lot better lights now.” Also this date: Anniston’s three city commissioners, J. F. King, Arthur Lee and Sam Street, have all qualified with the city Democratic Executive Committee as candidates for re-election. In other election qualification reports, Boyd Vaughn, a widely known civic leader of the Saks School community, is seeking a seat on the Calhoun County Board of Education. Born in Arkansas in 1912, Mr. Vaughn now serves as chairman of the board of trustees of Saks School. Also, Tarvey Bennett, a state legislator from Calhoun County, announced yesterday he has qualified to run for re-election to that post. Born at Duke, Mr. Bennett has lived in Calhoun County for all his 42 years. He and his wife, Ollie, live in Anniston and have four children: Carter, J. W., Bernard and Mrs. J. B. Ingram.
Jan. 27, 1996, in The Star: Although Alabama health officials were impressed with Noble Army Hospital during a tour yesterday, they say it will likely be weeks before they decide whether to seek the 100-bed facility as the next home for the Calhoun County Health Department. More information will figure into the state’s decision process. “Whether it’s the right place for a county health department is a decision that you can’t make after a single site visit,” said state health officer Dr. Donald Williamson.