Look Back ... to the return of McGruff, 1997

In an effort to allow Quintard Avenue traffic move more smoothly, Anniston officials in June 1973 considered a proposal that would eliminate parking on the thoroughfare from 5th Street all the way up to 22nd Street.

June 13, 1947, in The Star: Dr. L. E. Barton, a noted Baptist minister from Montgomery and a member of the temperance and prohibition movement, will speak before a union service of several downtown Anniston churches Sunday at First Methodist Church, beginning at 8 p.m. Dr. Barton is well known throughout the South as a talented and interesting speaker.

June 13, 1997, in The Star: Money for Anniston’s eastern bypass is likely to be cut out of the governor’s redesigned $700 million highway bond issue. State Transportation Director Jimmy Butts is taking out all special projects money before taking the bill for a second trip through the Legislature. The total cost of the bypass is estimated at $75.3 million, and coming up with that kind of money has been a problem. Also this date: The Anniston Police Department has brought back the character of “McGruff, the Crime-Fighting Dog.” McGruff was once a regular around police headquarters until he was mothballed in the late 1980s due to a lack of personnel volunteering to don the dog suit — which is really uncomfortable in the summer months. Police dusted off the dog suit this week after it had languished for years in the basement.

