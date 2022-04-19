Look Back ... to the retirement of an esteemed local banker, 1997

April 19, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
April 19, 1997, in The Star: Glenn Huie began climbing Anniston’s financial ladder in 1963 as a teller rolling pennies in the basement of First National Bank. Yesterday, at age 56, he announced his retirement as chief executive officer of SouthTrust Bank of Calhoun County. He figures he’ll have more time to devote to his passions for hunting, fishing and being with his family — wife, two sons and two grandchildren. Retirement awaits starting June 30. Also this date: Some 80,000 spectators are expected at all three days of the Alabama International Air Show at Anniston Municipal Airport. It began yesterday and ends tomorrow. Children who witness the show might fix their sights on future careers; Doug White, 13, a seventh-grader at Saks Middle School, said he’d like to fly in the Navy.