Look Back … to the resumption of a highly regarded physician training program, 1998

March 13, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
March 13, 1998, in The Star: After a seven-year absence, a program to help train new doctors is returning to Anniston — a move local officials say will improve health care in the area. Beginning in July 1999, Regional Medical Center will become a teaching facility for the Anniston Family Residency Program, which provides on-the-job training for medical school students. Dr. Neal Canup was one of the founders of the original program and led the effort to bring it back; the residency program first operated from 1976-91, but because of changes in federal reimbursements in the early 1990s, the program was discontinued. In its revived state, the three-year program will furnish the resident doctors with a solid grounding in family medicine, as well as rotation through key specialties. The program attracted nearly 50 residents during its first 15-year run.