Look Back ... to the resignation of Chamber's top recruiter, 1997

Feb. 14, 1947, in The Star: In the wake of the Alabama Supreme Court ruling yesterday that told the City of Anniston to restore J. Lawrence Peek to his old job as chief of Anniston police, officers around headquarters are reportedly unsure who their boss is now — Peek or the “director of traffic and law enforcement,” Cecil C. Miller. Part of the problem is that both Peek and Miller seem to be well liked by the men on the force. Meanwhile, one obvious change had occurred at police headquarters: The sign worded “Director of Traffic and Law Enforcement” was missing from Miller’s office door, which was locked. For his part, Mayor E. D. Banks said he has no comment on the matter at present. Also this date: Seven high school teen-agers were attractive “valentines” at a meeting of the Anniston Kiwanis Club yesterday. The club’s honored and charming visitors were Mary Frances Duke, Martha Jo Rutledge, Mary Mays, Sara Darden, Jane Woodruff, Edna Johnston and Mary Jo Johnson.
Feb. 14, 1997, in The Star: For the second time in less than three years, Calhoun County needs to replace its top economic development recruiter. Greg Barker, who as president of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce has been the county’s point man in industrial recruitment, will leave the post effective March 28. Barker is the chamber’s top full-time paid staff member. Also this date: The doctors’ group in Anniston which has expressed official disapproval of the proposed site for the new Calhoun County Health Department, Anniston OB/GYN, isn’t going to push the matter any further. That in effect gives the Calhoun County Commission a clear path to building a $2 million facility at Jaycee Park off McClellan Boulevard.