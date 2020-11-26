Look Back … to the rescue of children from a burning house, 1945

Nov. 26, 1945, in The Star: A 16-year-old boy was fatally injured on Fort McClellan property yesterday afternoon when a 14-year-old chum picked up a bazooka shell and threw it against a tree. The shell exploded, killing Herman Edgar Mosley and injuring Guy Story and Willard Mosley. The boys had been gathering pecans from pecan trees when one found the deadly instrument. Also this date: Four children were rescued from a flaming house at 1309 West 13th Street late Saturday night by two soldiers from Fort McClellan. At City Hall today Anniston city employees and friends donated enough to give a total of $100 to the two soldiers, Pvt. Booker T. Tribblet and Cpl. Joe David Benson, on account of their bravery rescuing the children, who were ages 13, 12, 9 and 2. The two soldiers were driving by when they saw the house fire from about two blocks away. [The article takes particular note of the fact that the soldiers were Black and the children were white.] Additionally: Funeral services will be held tomorrow afternoon for Mrs. Sarah Emmett Weaver, age 57, who died this morning at her home, 1501 Christine Ave. Her husband, Dr. Frank C. Weaver, survives her, as does her mother, Clara Boozer; two sons, Frank Jr. and Emmett; three brothers and a sister.
Nov. 26, 1995, in The Star: The management of The Anniston Star took a look at the periodical publishing market a while back and concluded that Christian-purposed entertainment has grown so broad-based in recent times that a viewing and reading guide would be a good product to aid readers. Consolidated Publishing Co. is therefore publishing theChristianNet, a newsprint magazine designed to guide people in search of wholesome, Christian entertainment through the maze of options available in movies, TV, music, books, games and even the internet. The premiere issue of theChristianNet, to be inserted in the Thursday edition of The Star later this week, will consist of 40 pages and is edited by longtime Star features editor Darryal Ray.