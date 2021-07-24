Look Back ... to the reopening of an enlarged WT Grant store, 1946

July 24, 1946, in The Star: Voters in both Calhoun and Etowah counties voted dry overwhelmingly in yesterday’s elections on the liquor issue. The vote here, the largest ever polled in Calhoun County, gave the “dry” crowd a majority of 979 in a bitterly fought campaign through the newspapers and on the radio. Voting against the legalized sale of liquor were 4,448 residents, while 3,469 voted for liquor sales. However, perhaps typical of the “big city,” Anniston voters cast 2,177 ballots for the repeal of prohibition and 1,820 against it. Gadsden offered a similar result, with 3,170 wanting to repeal prohibition and 2,900 wanting to keep it in effect. Also this date: Tomorrow marks the big reopening of Anniston’s W. T. Grant & Co. store, following expansion, remodeling and improvements which cost a whopping $200,000. The expansion allows the retailer to fill the entire northwest corner at 11th and Noble streets and gives it one of the widest frontages — 90 feet — on the main thoroughfare of any store in the city. John R. Moore, who was a 10-year “Grant man” prior to his war service, has arrived in Anniston to take over management of the store.
July 24, 1996, in The Star: The Alabama Legislature passed a resolution yesterday naming Anniston’s planned western bypass for former state Sen. Donald Holmes. Holmes, who served in the House from 1975 to 1978 and in the Senate from 1978 to 1990, “was instrumental in the implementation and development” of the bypass, the resolution reads. Rep. Larry Sims, R-Eastaboga, sponsored the resolution; Holmes, now a resident of Montgomery, said he was “very humbled” by the honor.