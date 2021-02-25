Look Back ... to the rebirth of The Annistonian, 1996

Feb. 25, 1946, in The Star: Out at Saks School are three good buildings: Two of them are good buildings and one is an old wooden fire trap. Unfortunately, only the fire trap belongs to the Calhoun County Board of Education; one of the good buildings was erected about two years ago by the Federal Works Agency and the other is a lunchroom owned by people in the Saks community. These facilities serving grades 1-9 (Saks-area kids go to high school at Alexandria) are the reason the county school board needs the $500,000 bond issue it has requested from the County Commission. In one room of the FWA building, for example, 22 desks for boys and girls are jammed into one 12-by-15-foot room, with no space between any of them. The wooden building is heated by old coal stoves.
Feb. 25, 1996, in The Star: When the Annistonian ended its relatively brief run as the in-house restaurant at the Ramada Inn in February, 1995, it appeared that a local dining tradition had ended forever. It had originally been named and owned by Alfred Caro, now 82, from 1956 to 1976. But now The Annistonian is open for business again on its fourth ownership: Ervin “Tony” Romine Jr., 58. He’s also the principal of Lincoln High School, so his son Marcus, 29, will run the establishment. It’s also being reborn at its original location: 1709 Noble Street. Granted, it’s no longer across the street from a major department store, Sears, but it is across from the County Administration Building. Some of the food from the old days will be back, as will two cooks, Macie Carter and Alene Wadley, who were employed during the ownership period of Benny and Janice Williams (1976-87).