Look Back ... to the probable hire at Alabama, 1996

Dec. 4, 1946, in The Star: Fire swept through the offices, warehouse and shop of Dethlefs and Hannon, contractors, at 218 W. 11th St., Anniston, last night and left destruction in its wake. Much stored wood was destroyed or damaged, but of greater consequence to the prominent construction business was the loss of three trucks and severe damage to a variety of stationary saws and electric motors. First noticed around 10 o’clock, the fire eventually required the extinguishing efforts of the entire fire department for a period of nearly five hours. Also this date: Describing the purpose of the recently organized Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Anniston, Capt. T. C. Cannon, head of the city detectives who presided at the lodge’s organizational meeting last week, said this: “It is the sole intent of the national organization of F. O. P. to promote good feeling between fellow officers, heads of departments, local government officials and the general public at large.” John Douglas, 120 West 24th St., is president pro tem of the group.
Dec. 4, 1996, in The Star: The University of Alabama’s nationwide search for its next football coach has apparently ended right where in began – in Alabama. Athletics Director Bob Bockrath announced late yesterday he’ll hold a news conference in five days, at which time Mike Dubose is expected to be named the school’s 23rd head football coach. Dubose, 43, a Tide defensive tackle from 1972-74, has never before been a head coach. During a players-only meeting with Bockrath, some pleaded that the job go to either Dubose, who’s the team’s defensive coordinator, or to Woody McCorvey, who runs the offensive side of things. Also this date: The Sears in Quintard Mall has begun renovations that will open its second floor to consumer shopping and a wider array of products. Work on the second floor, which has been used only for storage since Sears moved from downtown Anniston to the mall in October 1985, is expected to be finished in March. Besides offering customers a wider range of products, the renovation also means that the building’s escalators -- originally installed for Britts when the mall opened in 1970 -- will be used again.