Look back ... to the price of a modest Anniston home in 1947: $7,000.

Jan. 13, 1947, in The Star: Mr. and Mrs. Knox Ide of New York arrived in Anniston a couple of days ago with Mr. and Mrs. William P. Acker on Glenwood Terrace and are receiving a cordial welcome in their former home city. The esteemed lawyer and businessman will be guest speaker later this week at the annual meeting of the Anniston Chamber of Commerce. As far as social occasions are concerned, Mr. and Mrs. Ide have already been honored at a dinner party given by Mrs. Robert Alston at her home on Jefferson Avenue. Mr. and Mrs. Frank Jones have welcomed them into their home at 500 Quintard Avenue. Others who have entertained the Ides, or plan to do so, are Mr. and Mrs. Leslie M. Edwards, Mr. and Mrs. E. D. King and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Peyton Roberts. [Knox Ide eventually became president of American Home Products, then retired to Anniston, where he died in 1994, age 92.] Also this date: In the real estate classifieds, a “practically new home in perfect condition” at 1412 East 9th Street in Anniston is advertised for sale at $7,000. The number of bedrooms and bathrooms is not given, but the dwelling does have oak floors throughout, is insulated and weatherstripped and has an oil circulating heater. Also listed for $7,000 is a two-bedroom, one-bath home with hardwood floors and a gas floor furnace. The address is 1304 East 11th Street.
Jan. 13, 1997, in The Star: With the number of Anniston High School student who get at least one D on their report cards reportedly at more than 500, you’d think the tutoring “business” would be booming. After all, students know quite well by now about the policy that forbids extracurricular fun if academic work fails to produce all “C”s or better on one’s report card. Consequently, trying to be helpful, at least 15 teachers have volunteered to tutor academically deficient teens. They offer hours from the end of the school day until as late as 6:30 or 7 p.m., and others offer tutoring on Saturday mornings. But on this particular late afternoon, AHS Principal James Parker takes a walk around his building to find a largely darkened and empty place. Four students are with English teacher Tim Stewart, and there’s a couple with computer science teacher Kristina Henry. As it happens, the handful of students who are getting the tutoring are, for the most part, just trying to improve from “very good” to “great” at their subject matter — never mind “no pass, no play.”