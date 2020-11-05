Look Back ... to the potential for restoring a train station, 1995

Nov. 5, 1945, in The Star: Rounding out seven and a half decades of a life that he has devoted to the service of others, Gen. Robert E. Noble of Anniston today celebrates his 75th birthday. Early career highlights include appointment as assistant surgeon in the Army Medical Corps in 1901, during which time he was assigned in 1907 to work with Gen. William C. Gorgas to help transform the Panama Canal region into a relatively healthy and sanitary spot where men could live and work. He has lived in Anniston since 1925 and has contributed to the education and welfare of local citizens through a variety of endeavors, from the Boy Scouts to Stringfellow Hospital. He was born in Rome, Ga., and earned his M.D. from Columbia. Also this date: In business news, Mays Vinson has returned to private life after four years in the Army and has joined his brother, Tom Vinson, as joint owners and operators of Colonial Funeral Chapel in Anniston. Both of the Vinson brothers are well and favorably known in this section, having been born and reared in the western part of Calhoun County. Their funeral chapel is located at a corner of 19th and Noble streets.
Nov. 5, 1995, in The Star: Workers at Bostrom Seating Inc. in Piedmont will take a union vote this week on whether to join the United Steel Workers of America, an affiliate of the AFL-CIO. In two previous votes, in 1989 and 1994, Bostrom workers rejected efforts to unionize. The vote was ordered by the Birmingham field office of the National Labor Relations Board after at least 30 percent of Bostrom’s employees signed cards requesting a union vote. Also this date: The old L&N passenger train depot on 12th Street in Anniston has been vacant for at least 10 years — it once held Kelly Supply Co. merchandise — but underneath the dust and peeling paint, one can imagine a handsome building being brought back to life. Jim Stephenson, the local owner of B&S Sporting Goods, and his wife, Ann, are interested in rounding up the capital and the expertise to renovate the property and open a restaurant and retail shops there.