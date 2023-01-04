Look Back ... to the possibility of a new junior high school, 1948

Jan. 4, 1948, in The Star: A new junior high school to be built on the site of the former Alabama Military Institute at the tentative cost of $800,000 has been proposed for the Anniston school system. The plan from the Bureau of Educational Research, a university agency, is deemed as “very necessary,” but will only come about if state voters pass Amendment Five, an upcoming school funding measure on the ballot. The new school would contain grades 7, 8 and 9. The Military Institute site is regarded as ideal because it’s centrally located yet free from traffic dangers, and has room for playgrounds and building expansion. [The school would eventually be built, and be called Johnston Junior High School.] Also this date: J. I. Case Company officials yesterday said that operation of the former Kilby Steel Co. plant in Anniston was expected to get under way early this week. Case recently bought the Kilby plant and the ownership change took effect with the coming of the new year. Additionally: The YMCA quarters on East 12th Street in Anniston are starting the new year with a new face. Everything has been cleaned inside, from drapes and rugs to the Venetian blinds on the windows, and fluorescent lighting fixtures have been installed.
Jan. 4, 1998, in The Star: Six days a week, women dance topless or naked while patrons from all over Alabama and parts of Georgia dole out tips. It happens at the Platinum Club, located in a small, wooded corner of northeast Anniston. City officials tried to close the Platinum Club when it opened in 1993, but today it thrives as the only fully naked strip club inside the city limits of any of Alabama’s major cities. Part of the reason it works is that club owner Harvey Bowman doesn’t put up with any criminal nonsense — three security guards are clearly visible at all times, and every patron is checked for guns, knives and drugs. Both the mayor and the police chief say the business operates legally, obeying all rules.