Look Back ... to the possibility of a nature center on Chimney Peak, 1998

July 9, 1948, in The Star: A young woman in the Anniston Police Department with a good memory was credited with having played a major part in the arrest of an escaped criminal here today, APD detectives say. While making a routine check of the police record of a man for a private employment agency, Mrs. Bebe Franklin, clerk in charge of the Anniston Detective Department’s files, remembered having seen the name in question recently. A thorough check of the department files finally bore fruit: The “wanted” notices listed the man as having escaped from Kilby Prison last month, where he had been serving a sentence for larceny. The man, Ronald Gray, 25, is back in custody.
July 9, 1998, in The Star: Jacksonville State University officials are working on the final details of a plan to acquire most of the land on Chimney Peak and build a nature center and trails on the mountain. An abandoned 110-foot fire tower atop the peak has been a landmark overlooking Jacksonville for almost 50 years. But the choppy dirt road leading to the tower has been closed for about 20 years and most who make the mountain ascent are assumed to be vandals and mischief-makers. Consequently, and much to the dismay of some residents, foresters plan to dismantle the tower for safety reasons.