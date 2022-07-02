Look Back ... to the possibility of a longleaf pine nature preserve, 1997

July 2, 1947, in The Star: All Anniston pipe shops are closed this week for annual vacation and will resume operations on Monday, July 7. Vacations with pay are given every year. All foundries under the Alabama Pipe Company umbrella, in Anniston and elsewhere, are shut down for the week, as are Anniston Foundry Co., Lee Brother Foundry, Rudisill Foundry Co., Anniston Soil Pipe Co., Emory Pipe & Foundry Co., and King Pipe & Foundry Co. Also this date: Funeral services will be held tomorrow morning at First Methodist Church for Willis Wilkinson, 61, prominent Anniston accountant and member of several national and state accountants’ organizations. He died yesterday afternoon at his residence, 611 Goodwin Ave. He came to Anniston 30 years ago. Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Irene Edwards Wilkinson, and four children, William, Laura Jeanette, Dorothy Anne and Betty Joyce.
July 2, 1997, in The Star: According to a general article about their usage, fireworks are allowed in most parts of Calhoun County, including the county itself. Anniston and Jacksonville are the exceptions – revelers are not permitted to set them off there. Also this date: Proposals to incorporate Fort McClellan’s longleaf pine forests as a key element in a national wildlife refuge on the site are advancing, and a feasibility study on the proposals is due at the end of July. The main post at McClellan includes not only longleaf pines but gray bats, white fringeless orchids and a number of other rare plants. The forest exists because of periodic fires set off by artillery shelling and other Army activities. The fires mimicked the natural flames that periodically swept most of the Southeast hundreds of years ago and more, fostering a stand of the fire-adaptable trees. Additionally: The City of Oxford doesn’t donate any money to the Calhoun County Drug Task Force because Oxford Mayor Leon Smith thinks his police officers can battle drug dealers by themselves – his city’s funds don’t need to be diverted elsewhere for that purpose. “We just feel like we can take care of our own down here,” Smith said, noting that Oxford police do assist the task force in drug busts. The task force has operated for nine years.