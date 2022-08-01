Look Back … to the popularity of backyard fish ponds, 1947

Aug. 1, 1947, in The Star: Anniston was saluted this morning by three twin-engined bombers flying low over the city in observance of Air Force Day, which is being celebrated today. Also this date: A feature article looks at the current popularity of homemade fish ponds in rural sections of Calhoun County. A fish pond may be of any size and cost, from the 10-acre pond recently built by H. G. Alexander, Piedmont market owner, for about $1,350, to the half-acre pond built by Hoyt Noah of Wellington by his own hand for about $25. An average pond is that of S. A. Patterson of Anniston, who had one constructed to cover three acres and cost around $400.
July 25, 1997, in The Star: Ken Harris, a former assistant principal at Anniston Middle School, yesterday was named principal of Constantine Elementary School. Harris succeeds Bob McClain, who has been assigned to take over as principal of Cobb Elementary School. He replaces Mattie Miller, who moves to the central office as special education director. The Anniston school board announced the changes yesterday. Also this date: U.S. District Judge Ira DeMent has denied Gov. Fob James’ request to dismiss a lawsuit that challenges a 1993 Alabama law allowing voluntary prayer in public schools. In his letter of request to the court, James challenged the authority of U.S. Supreme Court rulings, saying the high Court should leave matters of speech and religion to individual state governments. The judge replied that James’ way of thinking in the matter “poses a serious threat to our system of democratic self-government.”