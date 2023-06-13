Look Back ... to the planned reopening of an old pipe plant, 1948

June 13, 1948, in The Star: Nearly one million dollars will be spent by Alabama Pipe Company in remodeling and reopening its water pipe plant, known locally as the Lynchburg Plant. Built in 1914 by the Lynchburg Foundry Company of Virginia, the plant is located in northwest Anniston and has been closed since 1944. Alabama Pipe President C. A. Hamilton estimates the peak payroll will eventually be $75,000 a month; the plant is one of 10 owned by Alabama Pipe. Also this date: A native of Yorkshire, England, who came to Anniston to work for Samuel Noble in the town’s early days is today celebrating his 96th birthday. John Chilton was one of the town’s first residents and has always lived on its west side — first on Glen Addie, then Pine Avenue, and now at 524 Mulberry Avenue, his home since 1902. He’s known fondly as “old Uncle Jack.” Additionally: For the first time ever, the Anniston High School library will be open weekdays during the summer, its resources available to summer school students and any other student. The Woodstock elementary school library will also be open; it will be staffed by Miss Nan Triplett, a high school student who has work experience at the Carnegie Library.
June 13, 1998, in The Star: Clay County officials have plans to build a new jail on an acre of land off Alabama 9 across the street from the First Baptist Church. Officials will pay for the facility, at least in part, by allowing various federal agencies to essentially rent space in it for persons they might need to hold in custody. Local folks aren’t happy about it, but elected leaders are under the gun from a court order to replace the current jail, which was built in 1948 to hold half the number of men currently jammed into it.