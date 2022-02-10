Look Back ... to the passing of the postmaster, B.W. Pruet, 1947

Feb. 10, 1947, in The Star: Bennett Wilbourne Pruet, postmaster of Anniston since May 1938, also a former president of Anniston National Bank, died last night at 10 o’clock at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Pruet was a former president of the Alabama Bankers Association, the Anniston Rotary Club and other organizations, and was recognized as one the most constructive citizens of Anniston. Pruet was born on the family homestead, near Ashland in Clay County, on Nov. 21, 1876. Completing his collegiate courses at the early age of 19 years, Mr. Pruet left Ashland College and began teaching school. Three years later he opened a store in Ashland, proving at an early stage that he was a businessman of more than ordinary ability. In 1908 he organized First National Bank of Ashland.
Feb. 10, 1997, in The Star: The Anniston City Council might not wait for two of its members to make nominations from their wards to the city board of education. Mayor Gene Stedham and councilmen Hans Gray and Andy Hatley say they are considering filling two remaining slots on the board. Recommendations are being sought from council members Debra Foster and James Montgomery. The council restructured the board Jan. 28 so that each member represents one of the four city wards and one represents the city at large, but only three new board members have been appointed so far.