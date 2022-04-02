Look Back ... to the passing of Dr. Cleveland, 1947

April 2, 1947, in The Star: Funeral services for Dr. C. Hal Cleveland will be held tomorrow afternoon at his residence, 526 Keith Avenue. The prominent Anniston physician, civic and religious leader and "father of the YMCA" died this morning at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta at age 60. Dr. Cleveland has been prominently identified with the life of Anniston for 30 years, actively engaged in all phases of endeavor here. Dr. Cleveland was a past president of the Anniston Kiwanis Club, a member of the governing body of the local Methodist Church, a Sunday school teacher and chairman of the Interracial Committee of the Choccolocco Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Survivors include his wife, Lucille, a daughter, Mrs. G. G. Craddock Jr., and a son, C. Hal Cleveland Jr., currently on duty with the U.S. Navy. Also this date: Anniston High School will be represented in the State Debate Tournament starting tomorrow at the University of Alabama. Anniston students taking part in the tournament are Mary Waddell, Jerry Anchors, Thomas Watson, Susan Perkins, James Weatherly Jr. and Henry Ingram Jr. The topic being debated is, "Resolved, that the federal government should provide a system of complete medical care for all citizens at public expense."
April 2, 1997, in The Star: A pig with wanderlust has been the object of an intense search by Anniston police in the Henry Road region, but so far officers have been unable to bring home the bacon. The search has been an on-again, off-again affair for the past three weeks, initiated after a motorist called police to report that a pig was taking a leisurely stroll along the busy street. Since then, the department hashad reports of pig sightings averaging about three a day. The animal is turning out to be something of a public nuisance, rummaging through people's garbage and presenting a hazard to east side Anniston traffic.