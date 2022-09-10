Look Back ... to the passing of an esteemed businessman, 1997

Sept. 10, 1947, in The Star: Funeral arrangements will be announced later for the Rev. Louis N. Claxton, 64, pastor of First Baptist Church in Anniston for 37 years, who died of a heart attack this afternoon at 12:20 at his home on Pine Avenue. He had been in failing health for some time. He was a beloved and esteemed member of the community, active in its secular life for many years. He is survived by his wife, Lula, three daughters and two sons. Also this date: Tape-Craft president Rudy Kemp said today that his Anniston company will erect a new building to accommodate dyeing machinery and eight more looms. Kemp said he hopes the new facility will be ready to use within three to five months.
Sept. 10, 1997, in The Star: Funeral services will be Sept. 12 for Cliff Colyer Jr., who died at his home yesterday of pancreatic cancer at age 52. He had worked for 20 years with his father in the family contracting business, which became Colyer-Lloyd Construction in 1991. Colyer was also a leader in area civic affairs; Leadership Calhoun County was just one of the entities that benefited from his expertise. Said Glenn Huie, who was CEO of SouthTrust Bank when Colyer was on its board: “He saw his father and people of that age group as having rightfully paid their civic rent. Cliff saw a void as those people rightly started to gear down. He saw Leadership Calhoun County as a way to begin to fill that void.” Colyer’s death comes less than a year after his own father’s passing.