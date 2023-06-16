Look Back ... to the passing of an esteemed Anniston businessman, 1998

June 16, 1948, in The Star: Paul Jackson Anderson, acting postmaster at Anniston’s post office since March 1 of last year, was finally made postmaster today upon confirmation of his nomination by the U.S. Senate. Senators Lister Hill and John Sparkman notified him of his appointment by telegram. Born near White Plains, Mr. Anderson has spent most of his life in Calhoun County. He attended Oxford schools, Birmingham Southern College and was graduated from the University of Alabama in 1931. He has been active in civic affairs in Anniston, Oxford and Calhoun County.
June 16, 1998, in The Star: Scott Murray, the engineering project director at the Anniston assembly plant of North American Bus Industries, is looking forward to the day when the company will begin making bus frames from lightweight fiberglass reinforced resin. The change in the shell of the bus, or the “envelope” as engineers call it, could help North American Bus increase its sales and expand its workforce in Alabama. Also this date: Anniston lost one of its most treasured residents a few days ago with the death of Robert P. Warnock, the owner of Warnock’s Furniture Co. He was 78. The business that he was the fourth generation to own and operate turned 100 years old in 1980, then closed four years later at his retirement. Mr. Warnock’s survivors include his wife, Julia, and two sons and two daughters.