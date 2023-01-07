Look Back ... to the passing of an esteemed Anniston businessman, 1998

Jan. 7, 1948, in The Star: Calhoun County and the state today apparently had given support to Amendment No. 5, which is the first step toward better funding for Calhoun County schools. Barring changes in the voting trend as it currently stands, passage of Amendment 5 will enable Calhoun County voters to return to the polls within 60 days and vote on the passage of a five-mill property tax levy to be earmarked for school buildings in the county.
Jan. 7, 1998, in The Star: Memorial services will be held today at Temple Beth-El in Anniston for Sam Lewis Routman, a highly regarded businessman who died Jan 5. Routman, 83, was one of the last of a generation of merchants who made Noble Street the backbone of Calhoun County’s retail life. Routman opened Gayle’s department store, named after one of his nieces, in 1939 as a women’s specialty store. Routman was active in community, religious and business affairs of Anniston, having served as president of the temple, president of the Exchange Club, as a director of the Chamber of Commerce and as a member of the YMCA board of directors, among many other positions. Survivors include his children, Donna, Richard and Gary. Also this date: Anniston history officials have secured a state grant they hope will be the first step in saving one of the city’s dilapidated landmarks. The $22,500 grant will help the Anniston Historical Commission patch the roof of the Woman’s Civic Club building, which was once the kitchen and staff headquarters for the Anniston Inn. Located on a hill overlooking Zinn Park, the inn burned down on a cold night early in 1923.