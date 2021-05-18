Look Back ... to the passing of a widely known pawn shop owner, 1996

May 18, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
May 18, 1996, in The Star: Although many who gather at Zinn Park this morning for the fifth annual March for Jesus might find they agree on political issues, the focus of the march is to “show the joy in the lives of those who are marching,” said the Rev. Ken Ballard, pastor of the Church of the Cross, who organized it. Around 800 marched in this event last year. Also this date: Luke Burdett, owner of Luke and Son Pawn Shop, died May 15 at Regional Medical Center following a heart attack. He was 69, and his wife, Betty Sue, had died on May 7. Almost anyone who ever walked into Burdett’s pawn shop heard him tell his stories about fighting as a young man in World War II. After the war, Burdett came back home to Anniston, working in various jobs, even as a pitcher for Union Foundry’s semi-pro team. He started his pawn business in the 1960s and at one time or another, his shop occupied nearly every building on 10th Street. [According to early advertisements, Burdett in 1968 took over the pawnbrokerage previously run by Joe Yalovitz.]