Look Back ... to the passing of a Talladega mayor, 1996

Dec. 23, 1946, in The Star: Some residential sections of Anniston are still being given as many as six deliveries of mail daily, although the peak was reached during the middle of last week, when more than 79,000 letters and greeting cards went through the cancellation machine, Anniston postmaster B. W. Pruet said today. The first deliveries were made this morning at 7:30; as many as are necessary will be made today and tomorrow, Pruet said. Also this date: Due to decontrol of the telephone business from wartime and immediate postwar constraints, just about every Alabamian who lacks a telephone but wants one will get one in 1947. According to an Alabama executive for Southern Bell, the government’s decontrol order will have the effect of putting the ordinary householder on an equal footing with doctors and other priority customers. Around 225,000 telephones are in operation in Alabama today, a gain of 40,000 over the number a year ago.
Dec. 23, 1996, in The Star: Attorneys representing hundreds of west Anniston residents in a lawsuit against the Monsanto Co. now claim the chemical giant is in violation of federal and state environmental laws. Also this date: Funeral services will be tomorrow at First Baptist in Talladega for a former mayor of that city, Dr. James L. Hardwick, who died early yesterday morning at his home. He was 77. The building that houses Talladega City Hall is named for him, in that while he was mayor (1952-1971) he played a key role in getting the Talladega Superspeedway built in his county. A graduate of Tulane University’s medical school, Dr. Hardwick practiced medicine in Talladega for 45 years.