Look Back ... to the passing of a respected public servant, 1998

March 9, 1948, in The Star: With completion of the underground telephone cable on 10th Street, between Cooper and Highland avenues, Anniston’s 5,454 lines will be extended to provide better service to the south and southeast sections of the city and to Oxford, according to a local manager for Southern Bell Telephone Co. The rapid growth of Anniston during the past 10 years and the consequent increased demand for telephones, both residential and commercial, has made it imperative for the company to enlarge its facilities. The company has installed more than 3,100 local telephones in the past 33 months. The company manager, Drayton Bernhard, said there are no immediate plans to change to a dial system, although it could happen within the next few years as the number of phone installations grows. Bernhard also doesn’t see any immediate prospects for the introduction of television here. A cable installed between Atlanta and Meridian during the war supplied speculation on that topic, given that the cable permits television signal transmission. “But,” said Bernhard, “the complicated equipment which must be connected to the cable is so larger and so expensive, I doubt it will be in operation here very soon.” [It’s not clear what the technological context is here — a reference to some form of cable television, perhaps?] Also this date: Funeral services will be held tomorrow afternoon for James Jackson Worsham Sr., 68, president of J. J. Worsham and Son Lumber Co. and the last of the pioneer lumber dealers of Anniston. Worsham, who is survived by his wife and four sons, all of Anniston, died last night after a long illness.
March 9, 1998, in The Star: Funeral services will be tomorrow afternoon for Bobby C. Crow, 66, of Anniston. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. Crow served 16 years in the Alabama House of Representatives and is being remembered as a man who avoided the political soap box while maintaining the steadfast respect of both his colleagues and his constituency. “He just cared about the people — that’s what made him an ideal public servant,” said a fellow Democrat, State Sen. Doug Ghee of Anniston. Crow’s first bid for office was to represent the former District 58, which took in in western Calhoun County. Crow was educated in Anniston public schools and graduated with a business administration degree from Jacksonville State University. His final job, before poor health forced him to quit, was as Calhoun County Circuit Court bailiff.