Look Back ... to the passing of a respected coach, 1996

April 2, 1946, in The Star: Mrs. Gertrude Richburg Williams, head of the social studies department of Anniston High School, yesterday was elected president of the Anniston Teachers Association for the 1946-47 school year. Other officers were announced as follows: Miss Mauvelene Phillips, a Woodstock teacher, vice president; Mrs. Frances M. McDonald, Noble Street teacher, secretary; and Mrs. Leona T. Lee of Pine Avenue School. Also this date: Hundreds are dead or missing in the Hawaiian Islands after an undersea earthquake caused a tidal wave to smash into the U.S. territory yesterday. The resort city of Hilo was hit especially hard, with whole buildings washed away and deposited in new locations.
April 2, 1996, in The Star: The Wellborn community is mourning the passing of Jimmy Brooks, a volunteer baseball coach who died three days ago at University Hospital in Birmingham at age 48. At funeral services scheduled for today, the 1995 Wellborn baseball team and this year’s JSU baseball team had been asked to serve as honorary pallbearers. Many young men count their lives as being better for having had Brooks as a coach. “He never had a negative thing to say about anyone. He always got the kids to succeed. They had a lot of respect for him,” said Butch Chastain, a friend of nearly 40 years. Brooks was not only a volunteer coach with the Wellborn program for 10 years, he had also coached in the Anniston city leagues since 1979. “A coach like Jimmy Brooks is hard to find. His teams were usually the champions or they were close to the top,” said Harry Harner of the Anniston Parks and Recreation Department. Brooks is survived by his wife, Pat, and their two sons, Roby and Wes, both of whom play baseball for Jacksonville State. Two brothers and his mother also survive him. Brooks played all sports at Wellborn High School, from which he graduated in 1966. He was an electrician by trade.