Look Back … to the passing of a public servant of Jacksonville, 1998.

Aug. 1, 1948, in The Star: Although a 5 mill property tax increase had been approved by voters in April to apply to all school systems within the county, apparently some technical questions about the validity of the process remained — questions that only the Alabama Supreme Court could resolve. The court finally resolved them in favor of the election result, meaning that school officials can resume planning in earnest to build a new auditorium at Jacksonville High School, new schools at Friendship and Webster’s Chapel, and, in Anniston, a new junior high school on the grounds previously occupied by Alabama Military Institute. Additions are planned for other Anniston schools to meet the growing demand for classroom space. Also this date: Organized only about a year ago, with a present membership of 219, Pine Avenue Baptist Church this week signed a contract to erect a building for the congregation to use. Described as just the “first wing” of the church, the $62,000 structure will include Sunday school classrooms, a nursery and a sanctuary. Members of the church building committee are M. H. Hess, chairman, plus C. C. Cannon, S. L. Collins and W. E. Erwin. Additionally: In three nights a new form of entertainment, the drive-in theater, will open for area residents. The $50,000 facility, to be situated along the Talladega Highway two miles south of Oxford, will accommodate 400 cars and is owned by Skyway Drive-In Theaters, Inc., J. E. Aaron, secretary-treasurer.
Aug. 1, 1998, in The Star: Jacksonville Mayor George Douthit, recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, died last night at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Gadsden. The 65-year-old civic leader was perhaps best known for supporting construction of Jacksonville Hospital and later selling it to fund the town’s new high school. Douthit was first elected mayor in 1992, having already served a total of 16 years on the City Council. Also this date: A group of local veterans of World War II found out at a local cinema what thousands of other old veterans around the country have learned: While “Saving Private Ryan” is indeed only a movie, it is a very powerful, accurate movie for capturing on film a certain degree of the terrifying essence of war.