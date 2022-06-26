Look Back ... to the passing of a popular public servant, 1997

June 26, 1947, in The Star: A large number of Annistonians and out-of-towners attended the formal opening today of the Anniston Lincoln Mercury Company at its new and modern building located at 2001 Noble Street, and they were personally invited to attend the free dance which will be given there tomorrow night. Jimmy Simpson and his orchestra will furnish music for the dance, which is open to the public and will feature 21 prizes to be given out. Also this date: In a general article about Anniston Memorial Hospital and its accredited rating by the American College of Surgeons, it’s noted that only a small number of AMH rooms cost between $8.50 and $9.50 per day, with the majority of the rooms charged at a lower rate. The more expensive rooms were for the convenience of patients who demand more than the usual range of services and facilities, said Duke Logan, chairman of the hospital’s board of directors.
June 26, 1997, in The Star: A popular young local politician has died from lung and liver cancer. Donald Holmes of Eastaboga, who was 53 when he died yesterday morning, served in the Alabama House from 1975-78 and in the Senate from 1978-90. He was instrumental in developing plans for the proposed western bypass around Anniston, and was recognized last November for those efforts when a portion the planned 5-lane highway was dedicated to him. The route is expected to be completed by 2002. Holmes helped get funding for other highway projects, too. He also sponsored a bill that created the Calhoun County Economic Development Council. Holmes was the son of Dewey Holmes, a cattleman who owned hundreds of acres of land in the Eastaboga area, and Martha Lucille Holmes, who he credited for his political aspirations. Holmes was named all-state as an end for Wellborn High School’s football team and later became an accountant in Birmingham.