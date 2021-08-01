Look Back ... to the passing of a local mayor, 1996

Aug. 1, 1946, in The Star: Bill Hobbs, an FFA member from Jacksonville, will represent Alabama at the Tri-State Speaking Contest in Florida this evening. The contest is an annual affair bringing together the champion Future Farmer speakers from Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Hobbs won the right to represent Alabama by winning top honors in State finals. His subject is, “The American Farmer’s Part In Winning the War.” Also this date: Mrs. C. E. Wilson, of Snow Street, Oxford, today assumed the duties of Home Service Secretary of the Calhoun County chapter of the Red Cross. The Home Service of the Red Cross is called upon for both financial and transportive assistance to veterans whose pensions are still pending, or to help them get the pensions claim process started.
Aug. 1, 1996, in The Star: Residents of Piedmont are mourning the death of their mayor, Vera Stewart, 72, who succumbed to the effects of double pneumonia this morning around 5:30. A former teacher, Mrs. Stewart became mayor in 1992, crediting her election victory to having taught many of the voters during her 50 years as an educator. A Calhoun County native, Mrs. Stewart began her teaching career in Spring Garden in 1944. She started teaching second grade at Southside Elementary in Piedmont in 1969. As mayor, Mrs. Stewart was instrumental in building a new fire station and municipal court complex. Funeral services will be the day after tomorrow. Also this date: In February 1995, Amtrak reduced Anniston’s daily service to three times a week as the old Southern Crescent made its run between New York and New Orleans. But now Amtrak is restoring that daily service, thanks in part to the demand sparked by passengers wanting to take the train to the Olympic Games in Atlanta. Anniston is uniquely fortunate in its location on the Southern route, as the the train pulls into the station on 4th Street during the normal business day, regardless of the direction it’s coming from (10:05 a.m. coming from New York, 3:50 p.m. coming from New Orleans). Round trip fare from Anniston to New Orleans is $93, while the fare from Anniston to New York is $191.