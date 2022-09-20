Look Back … to the passing of a leading lady of culture, 1997

Sept. 20, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Sept. 20, 1997, in The Star: Almost two years after Calhoun County was selected by the state for a new public health department building, ground was broken yesterday at the old Jaycee Park in north Anniston for a $2.2 million facility. The new offices will be far from the downtown sector near the hospital, situated instead just north of Anniston Plaza Shopping Center. Also this date: Funeral services will be today at 1 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church for Anne Roberts, one of the leading ladies of Anniston’s performing arts scene. She died yesterday at age 84. She was known for her charm, beauty, hospitality — and for being a fierce guardian angel of the Knox Concert Series. Born on a farm outside Oxford, Mrs. Roberts graduated from Montevallo University with a degree in English. Her parents, Maydel and Thomas Scott Roberts, co-founded and owned Adelaide Mills; she married local industrialist Leonard Roberts in 1935. Already interested in opera, Mrs. Roberts became involved with the Knox Music Club at its founding in 1946. She worked hard to bring brand-name performers to the Anniston stage, and then in the early 1970s worked even harder to preserve the Knox Concert Series organization itself when it seemed like it was going to totally disband.