Look Back ... to the passing of a great humanitarian, 1996

Oct. 13, 1946, in The Star: Three Noble Street businesses have been rat-proofed already this month, typhus control officer C. W. Chambers announced. “We hope, with the active cooperation of everyone, that the entire city of Anniston can be rat-proofed in due time. The rodent exterminator is aided by five assistants: two DDT dusters, two trappers / poisoners, and one carpenter, who spends his work time rat-proofing buildings. G. E. Mange, a grocer with a business at 901 West 15th Street, said $14 which recently spent on rodent control saved him $300 in damage. Also this date: Pat Buttram, brother of Johnny Buttram, manager of radio station WHMA, was a visitor in Anniston yesterday. In an interview, he comes across as modest and shy for a man who has just signed a five-year contract with a national network. For 12 years, he has been with the Saturday Night Barn Dance in Chicago, but he says, “They just put me on to make the others sound good.” Buttram says he was born in Winston County, Alabama, “back in the hills where they have to pump daylight.” He says his goal in life is to make one picture a year and to settle down with his wife on a cotton farm near Anniston. [Some 20 years later, of course, Buttram would create the indelible character of Mr. Haney on TV’s “Green Acres.”]
Oct. 13, 1996, in The Star: In an effort to reduce injuries and fatalities caused in traffic accidents in Anniston, city police will increase their traffic patrol beginning in November, especially along Quintard Avenue, where 23 percent of the accidents occur, according to Sgt. Rocky Stemen. Also this date: This was a weekend to reminisce in Wellborn on the 30th anniversary year of the 1966 football team, the only one to go undefeated in school history. The team was, of course, state champion in Class 3A, and coach Ed Deupree was CalhounCounty Coach of the Year for 1966. Deupree’s assistant coaches were John Adcock, Charles Pauley and Doyce Grizzel. The trainer was Donnie Oliver and the manager was David Dawson. Dennis Dunaway was the team’s starting quarterback; he is retired from his clothing business and lives in Pell City. Additionally: One of the more remarkable humanitarians to call Alabama his home state, Robert A. Hingson, M.D., died last week at the age of 83. A graduate of Calhoun County High School in Oxford in 1931, Dr. Hingson served as a medical officer on several ships during World War II. As a medical researcher and scientist, Dr. Hingson developed techniques that greatly reduced the mother’s pain of childbirth — in 1941 he was the first doctor to use epidural nerve blocks to that end. Dr. Hingson also founded the Brother’s Brother Foundation, through which he was able to assist in bringing about mass immunizations in Third World countries, particularly Liberia and Costa Rica. In retirement Dr. Hingson lived on a farm near Ocilla, Ga.; a memorial service and burial will be carried out today in Fitzgerald, Ga.