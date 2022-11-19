Look Back ... to the passing of a generous community leader, 1997

Nov. 19, 1947, in The Star: A meeting of the residents of the Lakeview community near Oxford was held last night at Lakeview Baptist Church to discuss arrangements for securing water from the Oxford municipal water system. Mayor Hemphill Whiteside was among the government officials attending the meeting. After discussion, a committee was appointed to contact Lakeview residents to find out exactly how many want water. The area contains 202 houses. Also this date: Knitted underwear made by the Utica Knitting Company is known and favored around the world, and that popularity, as well as the favor found by other products of the New York-based company, means that the Utica Knitting Mill in Anniston might be expanding in the near future. New fields opened up by the company’s sales department have resulted in greatly increased demands for Utica knitted garments. The local mill employs 675 people under the management of George Schneider.
Nov. 19, 1997, in The Star: For years, Cleve Holloway’s night clubs entertained residents of Hobson City, his bingo halls subsidized its government and his wealth allowed him to help people in need – from families who couldn’t afford a funeral to local leaders who wanted to start youth sports teams in Oxford and Hobson City. Accordingly, his fellow residents are mourning his passing, as Holloway died early yesterday morning of a heart attack at age 63. A native of Lafayette, Holloway lived with his wife, Maudine, on a hill in a large home with a white wooden fence on the edge of Hobson City.