Look Back ... to the passing of a former mayor of Oxford, 1998

June 18, 1948, in The Star: Calhoun County Circuit Judge Lamar Field died this morning of a heart attack at his home 612 East 11th Street. Born and reared in Mississippi, Field read law in the office of the late John B. Knox of Anniston and was admitted to the bar in 1905. He was a member of a Montgomery law firm until 1918. He became a member of the Anniston law firm of Merrill, Field and Allen in 1925. A funeral service for Judge Field will be held here but burial will be in Montgomery. Also this date: Lucian Lentz of Anniston has written a letter to the editor condemning the Ku Klux Klan as “repugnant” and “disgraceful” for its forcible expulsion of two white female instructors from a Birmingham-area camp for Black Girl Scout leaders June 10. The white women, both age 39, were present at the camp so they could instruct their Black counterparts in camping skills that they in turn could teach to girls of their race, but a band of about 100 hooded and robed Klansmen invaded the camp late at night and ordered the white women to leave town within 24 hours. The training camp for Black Girl Scout leaders was eventually canceled.
June 18, 1998, in The Star: A doctors’ group that had been planning to build a stand-alone surgical center in Anniston will now build it in Oxford. The $5 million center will be built on a 3.7-acre lot between Lowe’s and the Oxford Family practice Center, said Dr. Michael Klassen, chairman of a committee of local surgeons. The center will house four operating rooms and will be able to offer its services at a comparatively lower cost than local hospitals because it will be able to circumvent the larger institutions’ bureaucratic costs. Also this date: Funeral services will be held tomorrow afternoon at First Baptist Church of Oxford for former Oxford Mayor Bester Albert Adams Jr., who died of a stroke yesterday at age 72. “He was always a person people admired. He did a lot for Oxford during the time he served,” said John R. Phillips, 71, Oxford’s city attorney. Adams was sworn in as mayor in June 1970 following the death of Alvis Hamric in May that year; he was elected twice in his own right, in 1972 and 1976, serving a total of 10 years.