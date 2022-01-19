Look Back ... to the passing of a community benefactor, 1997

Jan. 19, 1947, in The Star: Six county officials whose elections were confirmed by the November general election will take office in two days, after being sworn in tomorrow. Reelected without opposition were J. B. Holman, judge of Calhoun County Court; J. H. Dobbins, circuit clerk; and J. J. Cockrell, circuit solicitor. Judge-elect Leslie Longshore will preside over the Equity Dockets in Calhoun County for the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court. G. Clyde Brittain, who succeeds S. Elbert Boozer as Judge of Probate, yesterday announced he’s appointed two new clerks to the probate office: Mrs. Lucille Jordan of Ashland and Mrs. Macey Turner. Also this date: The George N. Meredith Post No. 924 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars is sponsoring the trip to Montgomery for the Anniston High School band to march in the parade for tomorrow’s inauguration of James E. Folsom as Alabama’s next governor. The band will be under the direction of L. P. Jackson. Additionally: The War Department has renewed its lease with the State of Alabama for the Choccolocco Corridor, embracing 64,100 acres, for a period of five years. Containing a road into Talladega National Forest, the corridor gives troops access to mountainous terrain and the unique training opportunities that topography offers.
Jan. 19, 1997, in The Star: Harriet Donoho, who invested her fortune from Donoho Clay Co. into her community, died at home two days ago at age 75. Mrs. Donoho’s efforts helped preserve landmarks and they also assisted local and national charities, according to her front-page obituary. But she was best known for her patronage of the Donoho School, a private college preparatory school in east Anniston. The school dropped its old name, Anniston Academy, to reflect Mrs. Donoho’s generosity and to distinguish itself from all-white schools that had sprung up after integration laws began to be enforced in the early 1970s. A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Mrs. Donoho acquired her money from the Donoho Clay Co., founded in 1924 by her father-in-law, Truman Dent Donoho. Her husband, Truman Jr., died in 1956, and after she sold the clay business in the late 1980s, her compensation became hers to spend in a number of generous and compassionate ways.